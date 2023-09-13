EDWARDSVILLE - State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) is collaborating with local governments by hosting a series of Mayors’ Roundtables across the 56th Senate District. The first roundtable event was held Tuesday at Nickel Plate Station in Edwardsville.

“I was very grateful to have so many local leaders on hand to get a pulse on the important issues in their communities,” said Senator Harriss, who also serves as the Minority Spokesperson on the Senate Local Government Committee. “Our mayors offered considerable insight into some of the most pressing local concerns, and I valued their unique perspectives to help better represent our district in Springfield.”

More than a dozen municipalities were in attendance to discuss local issues pertaining to homelessness, mental health and healthcare services, economic development, and transportation. Senator Harriss plans to hold several mayoral roundtable events across the district during the upcoming months.

“This meeting offered a great opportunity to work collaboratively on addressing shared problems that affect our constituents. I really look forward to continuing these open and constructive conversations.”

