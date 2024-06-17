GRANITE CITY – State Senator Erica Harriss successfully wrapped up her First Annual Kids Fair Event at The Mill in Granite City on Saturday, welcoming over 150 children and their families to the free event.



“The Mill area in Granite City has undergone extensive revitalization recently,” said Senator Harriss. “Hosting this event in this area seemed like a natural fit to encourage families from around the 56th District to come visit not only for the great activities at the kids fair, but also to encourage people to visit the area and local businesses. Seeing the kids have fun and see some of these emergency trucks up close and interact with our first responders is one of the reasons we held this event.”

Article continues after sponsor message

This year's Kids Fair featured nearly a dozen vendors, face painting, a balloon artist, karaoke, and several safety and construction vehicles that allowed children the chance to “touch-a-truck” and see them up close.

The vendors that participated in this year’s Kids Fair included the City of Granite City, Kraft Heinz, Meridian Managed Care Plans of Illinois, Bright Point, Granite City Park District, Illinois Department of Human Services, Madison County Family Community Resource Center, Riverbend Head Start & Family Services, Six Mile Regional Library District, St. Clair County Coordinator Intake, and State Representative Amy Elik.

More like this: