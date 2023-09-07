EDWARDSVILLE - State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) has released the below quote following the groundbreaking celebration of the new health science building at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville:

Sen. Erica Harriss“The new health science building at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is a culmination of the great success of our state university and their expertise to produce leaders in various fields relating to the healthcare industry,” said Senator Harriss, who also serves as a member of the Senate Higher Education Committee.

“It’s exciting to see this investment taking place right here in our own community. Not only will this new facility bring jobs and a boost our local economy, but SIUE will have an even greater opportunity to attract the brightest young minds, helping to foster a talented workforce in our state’s healthcare industry for decades to come.”

