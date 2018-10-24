ALTON - Senator Bill Haine said Wednesday morning that it was the first time in 40 years his desk has been cleaned off as he began moving some of his personal items from his office on Henry Street.

Senator Haine said he was filled with memories while boxing items from his time as a lawyer, Madison County states attorney and Illinois State Senator.

“It’s really a walk down memory lane,” Hanie said while looking at a newspaper article about an appellate court ruling in favor for Haine against the governor while he was state's attorney.

While Haine’s time with the Senate won’t come to an end until January, he said he’s looking forward to spending much more time with his grandchildren and great-grandchild.

“I always get to spend time with them in summer,” Haine said. “But with so many commitments it will be nice to have more time to spend with them.”

Senator Haine's biography from www.senatorhaine.com:

"Haine is a graduate of Saint Louis University. From 1967 to 1969, he served his country in the Vietnam War. After his Army service, Sen. Haine received his juris doctorate degree from the Saint Louis University School of Law.

Senator Haine has been a champion of issues for working-class families throughout the Metro East, working to bring jobs to his district. For instance, when U.S. Steel in Granite City announce it was going to close its plant, thereby eliminating over 2,000 jobs, Haine quickly rallied the Illinois Senate to formally demand the President of the United States and Congress review the national tariff policy on steel goods.

This is one example of Haine’s strong commitment to protecting working, middle-class families, not only in the communities he represents across the Metro East, but throughout the state.

Haine continues to be a trailblazer in addressing statewide issues of insurance and criminal law while keeping a close watch on the local communities he represents. Senator Haine has shown a deep commitment to pushing the state forward and stimulating growth within the Metro East.

Senator Haine led the way in a bipartisan effort to bring the levee construction project to the Metro East. These levees protect 156,000 residents and 4,000 area businesses. The project has saved millions in insurance claims and continues to protect the area from disasters such as the floods that occurred in January 2016.

Haine is a member of many civic organizations, including the Alton Cemetery Board of Trustees, the Knights of Columbus and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He also is a past commander of American Legion Post 204."

