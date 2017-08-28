ALTON - Today, Senator Bill Haine endorsed Democratic candidate Rachelle Aud Crowe for the 56th Illinois Senate Seat. Haine has served as the district’s senator for more than 15 years and recently announced he would not be seeking another term.

"I am honored to receive Senator Haine’s endorsement,” Crowe said. “From the U.S. Army, to the courtroom, and to the legislature, Senator Haine is a true leader who always stands up for what is right. As Senator, I would be proud to continue his legacy by fighting to give our children the educational opportunities they deserve, lowering property taxes, and growing jobs in this district and across Illinois.”

Crowe has served as a Madison County Assistant State’s Attorney for more than 10 years. As a prosecutor in the Violent Crimes Unit, Crowe has successfully represented the public in hundreds of homicide, drug, abuse, and gang-related crimes. Crowe began her career when Senator Haine, then the Madison County State’s Attorney, hired her as a legal intern.

“Rachelle stands up in court and fights for justice for victims of homicide and child abuse every day,” Senator Haine said. “The clear thinking, courage, and unwavering integrity Rachelle has shown as a member of law enforcement over the last 10 years are exactly what Springfield needs. There’s no one I trust more to do what’s right and advocate for the families of this district in the Senate.”

In addition to serving as a State’s Attorney, Crowe is a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Edwardsville. Crowe and her husband are raising their two young children in Glen Carbon. The 56th Illinois Senate Districtcompromises all or parts of Alton, Bethalto, Caseyville, Collinsville, East Alton, Edwardsville, Elsah, Fairview Heights, Glen Carbon, Godfrey, Granite City, Madison, Maryville, O’Fallon, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, Shiloh, South Roxana, Swansea, and Wood River.

