SPRINGFIELD - Senator Erica Harriss and Representative Bradley Fritts have been named Freshmen of the Year by the Illinois Chamber of Commerce. This award is given to legislators who have made exceptional contributions to the defense of free enterprise and the advancement of economic opportunities for the people of Illinois during their first two years in office.

Senator Erica Harriss has represented the 56th District since 2023 and serves as the Minority Spokesperson on the Local Government Committee. During Senator Harriss’ time on the Madison County Board, she served as the Chairperson of the Personnel Committee and was also a member of the Finance, Government Operations, and Grants committees. Senator Harriss served on the County Board for six years. Senator Harriss lives in Glen Carbon, where she is a small business owner, volunteers for local charity organizations, and a youth group leader in her church.

“As a small business owner, Sen. Harriss has a unique understanding of the challenges that our job creators face in Illinois,” said Illinois Senate Republican Leader John Curran (R- Downers Grove). “She uses this firsthand experience to help craft and pass public policies to invest in our Illinois job creators and the millions of families they support. She is a passionate, intelligent and solution-driven legislator and a great asset to our caucus and the people of Illinois. I am proud of her for receiving this prestigious award for her voting record and the successes she accomplished in her first General Assembly, and I look forward to working with her on her continued efforts to make our state a better, more prosperous place to work and live.”

“It’s an honor to be recognized by the Illinois Chamber of Commerce for my commitment in ensuring Illinois businesses have the support and tools needed to foster economic development across our state,” said Senator Erica Harriss (R-Glen Carbon). “As a small business owner, I understand how important it is to continue to find ways to make Illinois a more business friendly state. A robust jobs climate serves the interests of everyone in our state."

Representative Bradley Fritts was elected to represent the 74th District in 2022. Representative Fritts graduated from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural and Consumer Economics. Representative Fritts works on his family farm in Dixon and is an active member of the community volunteering with programs such as Meals on Wheels, the food pantry, and Buddy Bags.

“I am proud to learn that Representative Brad Fritts was selected as the Illinois Chamber of Commerce's Freshman of the Year,” said Illinois Republican Leader Tony McCombie. “This well-deserved recognition highlights his dedication and effectiveness in his first session. His commitment to prioritizing the needs of the district above politics has contributed to advancing legislation that advances the region. I look forward to seeing his continued impact and leadership as a rising star in Illinois politics.”

“I am incredibly honored to receive the Outstanding Freshman of the Year award from the Illinois Chamber of Commerce,” said Rep. Fritts. “I look forward to continuing working alongside the chamber to foster economic development and make Illinois a place where businesses and families thrive.”

“The Illinois Chamber is honored to provide these awards to two Outstanding Freshman legislators. Both Senator Harriss and Representative Fritts have made great gains in their short time in the General Assembly,” said Lou Sandoval, President and CEO, of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce. "We hope to continue to see them rise in their careers as legislators and provide lasting impact to the businesses in our state."

About the Outstanding Freshman of the Year Award

The Illinois Chamber seeks to honor freshmen legislators from each house who provided outstanding voting and sponsorships records and a collaborative spirit in their first two years of office. One first-term member from both the House and Senate is selected for our Outstanding Freshman of the Year award. Freshmen legislators serving in this General Assembly will be eligible for the Champion of Free Enterprise award after the 104th General Assembly.

About the Illinois Chamber of Commerce

Founded in 1919, as one of the oldest state business organizations, the Illinois Chamber of Commerce represents over 3,000 businesses statewide covering a diverse range of industries. As the leading business organization in Illinois, the Illinois Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to advocating for a business environment that promotes economic growth, free enterprise, and economic prosperity for businesses of all sizes and across all industries.

