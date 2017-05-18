WASHINGTON, DC – Along with more than a dozen of her Senate office staffers, combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today competed in the American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) Capital Challenge, an annual three mile race with participants from all branches of government and the media. After losing both her legs and partial use of her right arm when her helicopter was shot down in Iraq, Duckworth made a commitment to pushing herself to go above and beyond what she could do before she was wounded. In the years since she was injured, Duckworth has completed four Chicago Marathons and finished today’s race on her hand-crank bicycle.

“When I was in the hospital, my recovery goal wasn't just to get by, it was to go beyond what I thought I could ever do,” said Duckworth. “That's why it's important for me to participate in events like this one and it's why I've done four marathons."

Today’s race supports the Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, which helps people living with disabilities – many of whom are Veterans – connect with guide dogs to improve their quality of life.

"Guide dogs help countless Wounded Warriors and people with disabilities live fulfilling lives with independence and dignity,” continued Duckworth. “I'm proud to support a cause that is life changing for so many people across our country."

