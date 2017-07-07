CHICAGO, IL — Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) took part in the medals ceremony of this year’s Warrior Games Cycling Competition in Chicago. The Warrior Games, hosted by the U.S. Department of Defense, is a nine day multi-sport event designed for injured and wounded servicemembers and Veterans from every branch of the military.

“I know all too well the sacrifices servicemen and women make to serve their country. That is why it is such an honor to watch these distinguished men and women compete,” said Duckworth.

Duckworth is an Iraq War Veteran, Purple Heart recipient and former Assistant Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs who served in the Reserve Forces for 23 years. She was among the first Army women to fly combat missions during Operation Iraqi Freedom when, in 2004, her Black Hawk helicopter was hit by an RPG and she lost her legs and the partial use of her right arm.

After being wounded in combat, Duckworth devoted her life to serving her fellow Veterans and servicemembers. As a Congresswoman, she coauthored the bipartisan Clay Hunt SAV (Suicide Prevention for American Veterans) Act, which was signed into law to improve mental health care services for Veterans and reduce Veteran suicide. She also introduced the bipartisan Troop Talent Act—large portions of which are now law—to help servicemembers transition to civilian life by making it easier for them to turn the skills they learned in the military into the certifications and licenses needed for similar civilian fields. As a Senator, she is continuing her work to ensure Americans who serve in the United States Armed Forces receive the support they deserve during and after their military service.

