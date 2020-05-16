WOOD RIVER – In an effort to connect job seekers with training and open positions throughout the state, the Illinois Department of Employment Security and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity have partnered to create Get Hired Illinois. State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is encouraging unemployed residents to check out the available resources.

“No one could have predicted the economic downfall we’re experiencing now, but everyone unemployed at this time, especially residents out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic, should log on to Get Hired Illinois to see what their options are,” Crowe said.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The portal is designed for job seekers of all levels and backgrounds and allows employers to upload jobs, virtual career fairs, and training opportunities.

Article continues after sponsor message

Nearly 60,000 job opportunities across a range of industries are currently available on the Get Hired portal, and more will be made available in the coming weeks. Additionally, more than 70 employers have committed to hosting virtual job fairs through the site.

The state is also launching a new partnership with Coursera to provide professional development opportunities for individuals looking to navigate new career pathways. After completing these online programs, participants will have the opportunity to continue their studies at a local community college or university, or to connect with employers through their local workforce boards.

More information is available at https://www2.illinois.gov/gethired.

More like this:

Sep 14, 2023 - Illinois Payroll Jobs Stable, Unemployment Rate Up Minimally in August

Sep 25, 2023 - Illinois Secure Choice Helps Address Retirement Savings Crisis As Key Deadline For Small Businesses Approaches

Sep 19, 2023 - SIUE's Lab Tech Credential Program Leads Participants To Successful Career Opportunities

Aug 28, 2023 - Attorney General Raoul Announces Resolution Of Lawsuit Seeking Stronger Worker Safety Rules

Apr 21, 2023 - Illinois Payroll Jobs Up, Unemployment Rate Down In March

 