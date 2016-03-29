Illinois State Senator Bill Haine and Senior Services Plus will host a senior fair on April 25 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Senior Services Plus in Alton, lcoated at 2603 N. Rodgers Ave.in Alton.

Haine's goal is to bring vital state and local organizations to one convenient location. The fair will provide seniors and caregivers an opportunity to hear about a variety of different state and local programs and resources. At the fair you can...

• Take advantage of flu shots provided by Walgreens (please bring your insurance card).

• Receive warnings on senior scams from the Attorney General's Office.

• Learn how to save money on your utility bills with the Citizens Utility Board.

• Stop by to visit with the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs to take advantage of resources for Veterans.

