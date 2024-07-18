EAST ALTON – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) welcomed four of her Senate Republican Colleagues to the Metro East last week for an inside glimpse of West Star Aviation.

“West Star Aviation plays a critical role in our aeronautics industry," said Senator Harriss. "Being able to bring together several of my Senate colleagues to learn more about their operations and see firsthand the role they play in our workforce was truly humbling."

West Star Aviation has a nationwide network of more than 200 rapid-response aircraft experts on standby 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“Providing these tours to our elected officials gives them insight into our operations at West Star Aviation and shows them the importance of our company as they craft policies and legislation moving forward,” said Jim Swehla, West Star Aviation Co-Founder.

The campus includes maintenance hangars, interior, cabinet, and avionics shops, a state-of-the art paint facility and office space. West Star Aviation also offers a training program that supports young people in their community and encompasses many workforce development efforts.

Senate Republican members who were apart of the tour included: Leader John Curran (R-Downers Grove), Senator Don DeWitte (R-St. Charles), Senator Dan McConchie (R-Hawthorn Woods), and Senator Sally Turner (R-Beason).

In addition to its primary facilities in East Alton, IL; Grand Junction, CO; Chattanooga, TN; Perryville, MO; Statesville, NC; and Millville, NJ, West Star Aviation also maintains satellite facilities at Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago, IL; Centennial Airport in Denver, CO; Conroe-North Houston Regional Airport in Houston, TX; Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport in Minneapolis, MN; Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, FL; and Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, NV. The company also provides complete FBO services for transient aircraft at its East Alton and Grand Junction facilities, as well as AOG/MRT services worldwide. West Star Aviation is an industry leader in technical experience and expertise while providing world-class customer services in all the organization’s divisions. For more information, visit www.weststaraviation.com or call 800-922-2421

