In 2014, nearly 1,700 Illinoisans died of opioid-related overdoses representing a 30% increase since 2010

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today applauded passage of the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Actwhich outlines an integrated approach to fighting heroin and opioid abuse. At the same time, Durbin cautioned that the bill falls short of providing the required funding to implement many of the important programs in the bill. Prior to final passage of the legislation, the Senate defeated an amendment – supported by Durbin – that would have provided $600 million in supplemental appropriations to fund opioid abuse prevention and treatment programs.

“I’ve seen the impact of this heroin epidemic across my state. There isn’t a city too small or a suburb too wealthy to be spared as many addictions begin with the over-prescription of pain killers known as opioids,” said Durbin. “The Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act would require the establishment of a federal interagency task force to develop best practices for pain management and pain medication prescribing and a national drug awareness campaign on the risks of opioid abuse. This bill is a great plan, but it currently lacks the funding needed to carry it out. I hope that the Senate will soon consider legislation that will fund these programs so we can fully support the work being done on the state and local level to halt this epidemic.”

The Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act authorizes grant funding to help states adopt a comprehensive approach to the opiate crisis that involves law enforcement, the criminal justice system, the public health system and the recovery support community. Prior to final passage of the legislation, the Senate defeated an amendment – supported by Durbin – that would have provided $600 million in supplemental appropriations to fund opioid abuse prevention and treatment programs. Specifically, the legislation:

Requires the establishment of a federal interagency task force to develop best practices for pain management and pain medication prescribing;

Requires a national drug awareness campaign on the risks of opioid abuse; and

Authorizes the Justice Department, in coordination with other federal agencies like the Department of Health and Human Services, to make grants to states, locals, and non-profits to address opiate abuse, fund treatment alternatives, provide training, etc.

