WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today released the following statement after the U.S. Senate confirmed the nomination of Jeremy Daniel to serve as a District Court Judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois:

“We are pleased that the Senate has confirmed Jeremy Daniel to serve as a District Court Judge for the Northern District of Illinois. He was highly regarded by our screening committee and brings strong qualifications and a wealth of courtroom experience—including serving as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Northern District—that will strengthen our federal bench.”

In October 2021, the Senators announced that they would begin accepting applications from those interested in serving as a Federal District Court Judge in the Northern District of Illinois. The Senators were assisted by a screening committee whose task was to review and vet District Court candidates and advise the Senators regarding the candidates’ qualifications and fitness for the position.

In December 2021, the Senators sent a letter to the White House recommending seven candidates for President Biden’s consideration for current and future vacancies on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, including Jeremy Daniel.

Mr. Daniel’s biography from the White House is below:

Jeremy C. Daniel has served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois since 2014. Mr. Daniel was previously an associate at Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP in Chicago, Illinois from 2007 to 2013. He served as a law clerk for Judge Virginia M. Kendall on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois from 2013 to 2014. Mr. Daniel received his J.D. from Loyola University Chicago School of Law in 2007 and his B.S. from Illinois Wesleyan University in 2000. He is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

