BUNKER HILL – State Senator Andy Manar will host evening office hours in Worden and Dorsey to allow residents a convenient opportunity to seek help with matters related to state government.

The times, dates and locations are:

  • Monday Aug. 13 – 5-6:30 p.m. at Worden Village Hall, 115 E. Wall St.
  • Monday, Aug. 13 – 7-8:30 p.m. at Dorsey Community Center, Bohlen Avenue

Constituents will be able to ask questions and seek assistance with issues involving state agencies or programs. Walk-in visits are welcome. Appointments are encouraged but not required. To schedule a time, call Senator Manar’s Bunker Hill office at 618-585-4848.

Constituents who are unable to make it to these office hours but need assistance with a matter may call or visit Senator Manar’s district offices any time throughout the year to speak with a staff member. The locations and phone numbers are:

  • Bunker Hill office, 115 N. Washington St. – 618-585-4848
  • Springfield office, 119A Capitol Building – 217-782-0228
  • Decatur office, Macon County Office Building, 141 S. Main St., Suite 502 – 217-429-8110

