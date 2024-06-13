GRANITE CITY – A free family fun event is coming to Granite City this weekend as a part of State Senator Erica Harriss’ Kids Fair.

“I am excited to bring a free Kid’s Fair event to the Granite City community to provide resources and fun activities for children across the district,” said Senator Harriss.

The event will feature a balloon artist, face painting, karaoke, as well as touch-a-truck for kids to experience and see. Light snacks and refreshments will also be provided by Kraft and Twigs for Kids.

“I want to thank our community partners for coming together so we can provide this fun event for our kids and their families,” said Senator Harriss. “While it looks like it will be a warm day, the sun will be shining and we will have plenty of water, so just pack your sunscreen and let’s have a great day!”

The event will take place at The Mill (Former Niedringhaus United Methodist Church), located at 1311 20th Street in Granite City from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM.

Vendors for this year’s Kids Fair include: City of Granite City, Bright Point, Granite City Park District, Illinois Department of Human Services, Madison Country Family Community Resource Center, Riverbend Head Start & Family Services, Six Mile Regional Library District, St. Clair County Coordinator Intake, Meridian Health, and State Representative Amy Elik.

