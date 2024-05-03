SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) has released the below statement regarding passage of Senate Bill 2412 and the new language threating the slating power of election candidates:



“Illinois deserves elected officials who are open and honest with the public. This last-minute ploy to jam Senate Bill 2412 through in 24 hours, rewriting our election laws in the middle of an election year, will be one more reason for voters to lose trust in our democracy. We were sent to Springfield to have thoughtful deliberations on major issues. This bill was filed yesterday, and it is not a stretch to say there has been no time for any public vetting of this proposal, nor for any real discussion of its significant issues among legislators.

“This is a slap in the face to the concept of democracy and a shameful and blatant political power grab.”

