EDWARDSVILLE – State Senator Erica Harriss is pleased to announce the winner of her 1st Annual Hometown Spotlight Art Contest! Janet Pursell of Collinsville was this year’s winner after submitting a beautifully drawn picture of the Glen Carbon Covered Bridge.

“We are thankful for the people who took the time to submit artwork for this year’s contest,” said Senator Harriss. “We have some very talented artists in the 56th District, and I am thrilled to showcase this incredible piece by Janet in my office.”

The 2024 Hometown Spotlight Art Contest sought out artists across the community to create artwork highlighting iconic landscapes and landmarks across the district.

“The Glen Carbon Covered Bridge serves as a village focal point,” said artist Janet Pursell. “I wanted to recreate something that has historic value to the community that best represents the bridge's purpose. I am thrilled to be this year’s winner!”

The Glen Carbon Covered Bridge serves as a historic community piece, remembering the lives of coal miners and early settlers. It is also home to several events throughout the community each year.