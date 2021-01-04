WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today issued the following statement after President Donald Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to recalculate the 2020 election vote in his favor:

“President Trump’s recorded conversation with Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger is more than a pathetic, rambling, delusional rant. His disgraceful effort to intimidate an elected official into deliberately changing and misrepresenting the legally confirmed vote totals in his state strikes at the heart of our democracy and merits nothing less than a criminal investigation. The President is unhinged and dangerous. Those who encourage and support his conduct, including my Senate colleagues, are putting the orderly and peaceful transition of power in our nation at risk.”

