SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today spoke with Catholic Relief Service representatives from the Diocese of Belleville about the international response efforts to the COVID-19 pandemic. Durbin advocated for additional international assistance in the next COVID-19 relief package, including at least $4 billion for Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. Durbin also called for renewing the United States’ international leadership efforts in the global effort to develop therapeutics and vaccines to treat COVID-19 despite the Trump Administration’s decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization.

“The public health pandemic has emphasized the importance of the United States’ involvement in global affairs and the international effort to develop a treatment and vaccine for COVID-19,” said Durbin. “I’m grateful for the Catholic Relief Services’ work here at home and abroad to offer communities health and educational assistance.”

