WASHINGTON – In a speech on the Senate floor today, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) urged his colleagues to work to improve the Postal Service by providing resources and tools it needs to offer reliable, affordable services during this critical time. Durbin spoke about service issues in Chicago and read aloud letters he’s received from constituents who rely on the Postal Service for basic needs, like receiving paychecks, bills, and prescription medications. Durbin also slammed the policies of Postmaster General DeJoy and his consideration of further changes that would result in higher prices and more delays across the country.

“U.S. Postal Service customers in many states have endured delays and other problems with mail service for months. Veterans going without medication… small businesses missing delivery dates, struggling families missing paychecks and not receiving notices of premiums due in time. Timely, reliable mail delivery is always important and especially critical now. Receiving medications and other important deliveries enables people to stay safely at home rather than venturing out and risk spreading or acquiring COVID infections. Regular mail service helps sustain the economy during this unprecedented public health crisis by providing a low-cost shipping option for small businesses that are struggling to survive.

“Yet, rather than focusing on how to fix the current delivery delays, U.S. Postal Service leaders are now considering changes that could result in higher prices and even more delays. This is no plan to fix the Postal Service, it's a plan to sabotage the Postal Service in order to benefit its commercial competitors,” Durbin said.

Last week, Durbin joined U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) and 32 of his colleagues in pressing Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on persistent mail delays and what action he is taking to restore on-time mail delivery. While Congressional oversight efforts and public pressure helped address these damaging delays and improve on-time mail delivery, many Americans continue to face unacceptable problems in postal delivery performance.

Recent reports have also suggested DeJoy intends to implement a strategic plan that would further slow down the mail and unacceptably decrease service for millions of Americans who rely on the Postal Service.

