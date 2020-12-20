Sen. Richard Durbin

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement after receiving the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine:

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“The Attending Physician of the Capitol notified all Members of Congress and staff that, consistent with Presidential Policy Directive, Congress and the Supreme Court – along with Executive Branch agencies – would be provided and encouraged administration of the COVID-19 vaccine to meet the requirements for continuity of government operations. Therefore, I received my first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination today. I trust our public health and medical experts and encourage everyone, in consultation with your personal physician, to do the same as the distribution process continues so we can collectively end this pandemic.”

More like this:

4 days ago - IDPH Welcomes CDC Recommendations For RSV Shots For Pregnant Illinoisans, Infants & Seniors

Sep 13, 2023 - IDPH Endorses CDC Recommendation for COVID-19 Shots that Target Current Strains

Aug 27, 2023 - IDPH Reports Rising COVID-19 Activity

Aug 29, 2023 - Pritzker: No Discussion About Bringing Back Certain Mandates, Or School Closures With Slight COVID Spike

Jul 16, 2023 - All Illinois Counties Remain at Low Level for COVID-19 Hospital Admissions, RSV Activity

 