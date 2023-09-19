Sen. Durbin Issues Statement On UAW Strike Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHICAGO – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement on the news that the United Auto Workers (UAW) has announced a targeted strike against the Big Three auto manufacturers—General Motors, Stellantis, and Ford: Article continues after sponsor message “Since it was founded nearly 90 years ago, UAW has fought for—and won—victories that have helped to strengthen America’s working families, including better pay for its members, employer-funded pensions, health insurance, educational benefits—and more. Today, thousands of UAW workers are fighting for better wages, better benefits, and safer working conditions. I urge the Big Three and UAW to work in good faith to reach an agreement that is fair to workers, and includes a restoration of the benefits that autoworkers sacrificed more than a decade ago to keep these families afloat.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip