WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement after footage was released showing the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo in Chicago, Illinois, on March 29:

“In the midst of the trial of Derek Chauvin and the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, Chicago has come to face the shocking fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo. He was a seventh grader at Gary Elementary School in Little Village with his whole life ahead of him. My heart breaks for his family and friends, who are grieving the loss of his young life.

“The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has committed to completing a full, thorough, and objective investigation of the entire incident. That process should move forward in a fair and expeditious manner.

“From Laquan McDonald to Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Sandra Bland, and tragically many other Black and Brown men and women whose names we do not know, their lives have been lost to brutal acts of racial injustice. The evidence shows that we are dealing with a system of justice that isn’t being applied equally—and we need to change that.

“As Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I’m committed to meeting this historic moment with real change.

“I am grateful that protests so far have remained peaceful and urge all Chicagoans to continue to face this tragedy with peaceful resolve in order to honor Adam’s memory and work constructively to bring the change we need.”

