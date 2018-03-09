WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement on President Trump’s announcement of sweeping tariffs on steel and aluminum:

"President Trump wants to put China on notice for their abusive trade practices that hurt American workers and industries. I support that. The sweeping tariffs announced today are like dropping a bomb on a flea. Launching an all-out trade war will alienate the allies we need to actually solve the problem of steel dumping, and could have huge unintended consequences for American manufacturers who depend on imported materials."

