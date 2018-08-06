ST. LOUIS — U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement after President Trump announced that he will re-impose nuclear-related sanctions on Iran that were lifted in connection with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran Nuclear Agreement. In May 2018, President Trump unilaterally pulled the United States out of the Iran Nuclear Agreement.

In 2015, Durbin led the effort in the Senate that ultimately allowed the Iran Nuclear Agreement to proceed, securing enough votes to block an effort to derail it.

The nuclear agreement with Iran has worked, and continues to work. For years, it has allowed inspectors on the ground to verify that Iran’s nuclear activities no longer threaten the world. I have long opposed this Administration’s irrational hostility to this agreement. Today’s actions, yet again, put the U.S. in violation of this deal. It risks reopening a resolved conflict, and will divide us further from our European allies. President Trump’s foreign policy is a dangerous gamble with nuclear weapons.

