WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today issued the following statement after being sworn in to his fifth term as a U.S. Senator representing Illinois. Durbin was escorted to his swearing in on the Senate floor by U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL).

“I am honored that the people of Illinois have given me the opportunity to represent them in Washington. During my time in the Senate, I have worked to create good-paying jobs, promote Illinois businesses, fight for marginalized communities, and ensure that our state is receiving its fair share of federal funding. I look forward to continue fighting for Illinoisans in this next term.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The last four years did not break America, but revealed what was already broken. In this new Congress, I call on my colleagues to come together to help heal some of the painful wounds of our nation’s past, and together, create a better, more just, more prosperous America for all.”

More like this: