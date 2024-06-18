ALTON — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) made a notable appearance at Alton’s 33rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration, one of the longest-running Juneteenth events in Illinois, drawing significant attention and participation.

On Saturday, June 15, 2024, Duckworth joined Alton Mayor David Goins, Alton Alderwoman Rosie Brown, Alton Juneteenth Co-Commissioner Lee Barham, and hundreds of community members to commemorate the occasion.

“I’m grateful to be here to celebrate. Because that’s what Juneteenth is — a cause for celebration. For the past century and a half now, June 19th has grown into a symbol of how far our nation has come. It’s become a testament to the resilience of the Black community and how much stronger our nation is when we recognize that America’s greatest asset is the diversity among us,” Duckworth said.

The senator emphasized her commitment to addressing issues affecting Black communities.

“For me, that includes using my position as a Senator to fight to reduce our nation’s maternal mortality rate — an epidemic that disproportionally affects Black women. It includes advocating for the communities of color that have borne the brunt of the environmental justice crisis. It includes making sure Black Americans have the financial freedom and economic opportunities to get ahead. And it includes working not just on Juneteenth but every other day, too, to ensure that we as a nation better support our Black communities.”

Duckworth also praised the efforts of the Alton community and this area. “I want you all to know that the work that you’re doing here today continues this legacy. It shows that you, too, understand the importance of not just doing well for yourself, but of doing good for your community as well. So as we celebrate an early Juneteenth, let me just say a huge thank you for fighting so hard to bring about a tomorrow that’s no longer defined by yesterday’s prejudices. A tomorrow in which everyone will recognize that Black Lives Matter.”

Abe Lee Barham, one of the Alton Juneteenth organizers, reflected positively on the event.

"It was a fabulous day. Senator Duckworth was very well received by the Alton community. Her constituents showed a lot of appreciation for her," Barham said. "The park was overwhelmingly packed with joy and excitement, fellowship, you name it. I mean, it's something that the city, community, and city leaders can take pride in, how our Juneteenth Celebration has grown and placed them on the map."

