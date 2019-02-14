SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) issued the following statement regarding the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announcement today that the Illinois Helpline for Opioids and Other Substances has answered 10,000 calls:

“On this day meant for celebrating our loved ones, it’s important to remind people that there is more help than ever in the state of Illinois for those struggling with an opioid addiction.

My district unfortunately knows this epidemic too well, and I am actively working with IDHS to identify more services that could be provided to help fight this crisis.

Additionally, I have filed Senate Resolution 88 that urges the Illinois Department of Public Health to adopt new guidelines for painkillers; it is scheduled to be heard in the Senate Public Health Committee next week.

IDHS has expanded a successful program that helps patients with opioid use disorder at hospitals receive immediate treatment after their hospital visits, and I commend Alton Memorial Hospital for being a participant.

I strongly urge other area hospitals to adopt the ‘Warm Hand-off’ program.”

