MARYVILLE – In an organized effort to replenish the stock at three Metro East food banks, State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is encouraging residents to drop donations off at a coordinated food drive this Saturday.

According to event organizer Tom Anderson, the collection site will be on the corner of Illinois Rt. 140 and Texas Blvd. in Bethalto from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 30. With a drive-thru style drop-off plan, volunteers will be accepting donations at that location for Community Hope Center in Bethalto, Crisis Food Center in Alton and Day Spring Four Square Church in South Roxana.

“One scripture has been my only motivation: ‘I was hungry, and you fed me,’” Anderson said.

“Residents are being turned away and going hungry, because our food banks are struggling to keep the shelves stocked,” Crowe said. “While there are many ways to help our friends and neighbors through the pandemic, I strongly encourage anyone able to donate to this food drive.”

The event, named the Karen Rodgers Memorial Food Drive, primarily needs food and other items for single mothers: diapers, wipes, formula, baby food and microwavable meals for children aged through 12. However, all non-perishable food items are being accepted, as well as monetary donations directly to each food bank.

If needed, a rain date is scheduled for the following day on Sunday, May 31 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

