SPRINGFIELD – In tribute to a fallen firefighter from East Alton, State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) passed a resolution through the Senate to designate West Delmar Avenue between Pierce Lane and Valhalla Cemetery in Godfrey as the “Captain Jake Ringering Memorial Highway”.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Captain Ringering was an incredible person, mentor and family man,” Crowe said. “This will serve as a reminder to our community of his selfless sacrifices.”

With 18 years of firefighting experience, Captain Ringering served the Godfrey Fire Protection District in many roles. He tragically passed away in the line of duty when responding to a house fire on March 5, 2019.

House Joint Resolution 25 was adopted unanimously by the Senate Tuesday.

More like this:

Feb 8, 2024 - GCHS Announces Elks Students of the Month in Granite City

Jan 8, 2024 - Difference Makers: Alton Girls Tennis Squad Performs Many Service Tasks For Community

5 days ago - Marquette Recognizes Its Highly Successful Scholar Bowl Team Seniors

Dec 12, 2023 - Another Campaign, Another Gold Coin: Salvation Army Red Kettle Bell-Ringing Drive Gets Boost

Jan 10, 2024 - Drew Gaworski is Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Student of the Month

Related Video:

Captain Jake Ringering Funeral Procession (Rooftop View)

Captain Jake Ringering Funeral Procession

 