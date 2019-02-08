SPRINGFIELD – Workers throughout the 56th Senate District would see higher wages under a statewide minimum wage increase supported by State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon)

“Making Illinois’ minimum wage a living wage will help lift families out of poverty, and it will decrease reliance on state and federal aid,” Crowe said. “The point of a job is for a person to earn enough money to survive and support their family in a decent manner.”

The legislation passed the Senate 39-18 and will now move to the House for consideration.

The state’s current minimum wage is $8.25 per hour. Senate Bill 1 would gradually increase the wage as follows:

  • $9 per hour from Jan. 1, 2018, to Dec. 31, 2018
  • $10 per hour from Jan. 1, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2019
  • $11.25 per hour from Jan. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2020
  • $13 per hour from Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2021
  • $15 per hour as of Jan. 1, 2022

