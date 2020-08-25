MARYVILLE – To help keep Illinois’ senior residents from waiting in line at the DMV, State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) alerted drivers age 75 and older that their driver’s license expiration dates have been extended by one year.

“With long wait times at the DMV, usually requiring patrons to wait outside, the one-year extension for senior drivers is the latest action to help seniors avoid or delay a visit during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Crowe said. “This extension will give our elder population the option to plan a visit when they are comfortable, with no penalty.”

To qualify for the extension, drivers must be 75 years of age or older and have a valid license—drivers whose licenses have been suspended or revoked do not qualify for the one-year extension. Eligible drivers should soon receive a letter from the secretary of state as proof that they qualify.

For drivers under age 75, expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards and license plate stickers have been extended until Nov. 1, 2020. Customers who choose to visit a facility must wear a face mask. In addition, customers are asked to be patient due to heavy volume and to be prepared to wait outside in various types of weather.

“Within our community, I’ve heard from veterans and other seniors, including my own sweet grandmother, concerned with waiting in line at the DMV, because they are unable to access the online services,” Crowe said. “I hope this extension can offer them all some peace of mind in this difficult time.”

Crowe continues to encourage drivers to visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com to avoid waiting in line and take advantage of online services, including replacements and renewals of registrations, driver’s licenses and ID cards.

