EDWARDSVILLE – Southeast Missouri collected 15 hits Saturday in game one of a three-game softball series at SIUE and downed the Cougars 11-2 in five innings.

The two teams will be back at it Sunday for a 1 p.m. doubleheader to complete the three-game Ohio Valley Conference series.

"We did not put a competitive product on the field today," said SIUE Head Coach Jessica Jones. "We will reflect, adjust and come out stronger tomorrow."

With rain at Cougar Field at the beginning of the day, raindrops coming down in parts of the game and more rain threatening after the game, the Redhawks and the Cougars were looking to squeeze in a game.

The Redhawks came out hard with six runs in the first inning, highlighted by a three-run homer by Kaylee Anderson. SEMO made it 8-0 in third before SIUE jumped on the scoreboard.

Ava Bieneman, who is second on the team with a .356 batting average, singled off SEMO's Rachel Rook to open the bottom of the third inning. Alana Cobb-Adams then doubled her home with a blast to left center field.

SIUE added another run in the fourth as Grace Lueke hit a ball to deep right center for a sacrifice fly that successfully delivered home pinch runner Kylie Lane.

Rachel Anderson provided a three-run homer for SEMO in the top of the fifth as the first-place Redhawks improved to 18-11 overall and 14-2 in the OVC. SIUE dropped to 7-18 overall and 7-11 in the OVC.

Rook struck out three and earned the win (12-6). Sydney Baalman started the contest and took the loss (3-7).

