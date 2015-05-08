Brakes on a semi-truck locked up and tires caught fire at rush hour time near the Clark Bridge in Alton, but by the time the Alton Fire Department arrived, the tires were not smoking. The driver of the truck used an extinguisher on the smoking tires at the incident near the McDonald's on Landmarks Boulevard.

Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Rob Franke said they responded around 5:30 p.m. during a heavy traffic time at the bridge, but things went well at the scene and there was still one lane available.

“We cooled the rims of the tires,” Franke said. “It took about 20 minutes and it was toward McDonald’s on Landmarks Boulevard. There wasn’t a big traffic backup.”

