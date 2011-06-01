Semi-Finals for the 2011 STARS OF TOMORROW Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The Semi-Finals for the 2011 STARS OF TOMORROW competition is now just 10 days away! Vocalists are choosing songs to showcase their talent, with dreams in their hearts and their eyes on the $1200 in prize money that will be awarded. Reservations are being taken at the ALT Box office ( 462-6562) for the June 11th Performance/Competition at 7pm. Audience members will vote to advance six of the most talented performers to the Finals on June 18th. AND Alton Little Theater and Riverbender Community Center would like the Audience to all feel like winners - SO a 50-50 drawing and ticket and prize give-a-way is being organized so that at least 20 people will walk away with some cash and prizes on that Saturday evening.A good time and lovely summer refreshments will be enjoyed by all! Call 462-6562 for reservations today! Article continues after sponsor message Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip