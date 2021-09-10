ST. LOUIS - SIUE freshman forward Alex Segura has been selected as the Missouri Valley Conference men's soccer Offensive Player of the Week.

Segura came off the bench to net a pair of goals (the first two of his college career), including the overtime game-winner in SIUE's 3-2 win over Air Force to open the home season Friday at Korte Stadium.

His Friday efforts earned him the start Monday at Belmont where he registered one shot in the 1-0 loss to the Bruins on the road.

The native of Reus, Spain, is second on the team with five points. In addition to his two goals, he has an assist.

SIUE will return home for a Friday night match with Kansas City. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Korte Stadium.