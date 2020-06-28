MANCHESTER, Mo. - Five players had two hits apiece, Trenton Segarra drove home five runs, two other players had two RBIs, and four pitchers combined on a one-hit shutout as Alton Post 126 defeated Manchester, Mo. 13-0 in a four-inning game Thursday night in west St. Louis County.

The win extended the Legionnaires' winning streak to nine straight, and 10 of its last 11 games as Alton won with a total team effort over Manchester.

"A complete effort all around," said Post 126 manager Doug Booten. "And it was nice to see Trenton Segarra hit the ball. He had a double and a triple, and it's nice to see his stick coming around. It was a good effort."

The four pitchers - Bryce Higginbotham, Owen Macias, Blaine Lancaster and Tyler Steward --- all threw one inning each, with Higginbotham and Steward fanning three each, Macias striking out one and Lancaster fanning two. All pitched very well for the Legionnaires.

"We kind of didn't plan it that way," Booten said about using the four pitchers for an inning each, "but with a doubleheader, and games on Monday and Tuesday, we wanted to get some work in for some of our pitchers."

Alton opened the scoring with three runs in the first, then added two in the second, three more in the third, and exploded for five runs in the fourth to clinch the win. It was a great effort offensively, as Cullen McBride, Segarra, Tyler Hanslow, Steward and Caden Shearlock each had two hits, while Adam Stilts, Kenny Beachum and Ted Webb also had hits for the Legionnaires.

Segarra led the way with his five RBIs, while Caleb Noble and Hanslow each had two RBIs, and McBride, Nick Rayfield, Beachum and Webb also drove home Alton runs.

It was your typical Post 126 win --- good pitching, combined with good, tight defense, timely hitting and solid, aggressive base running.

"Defense and pitching, and you can't forget the 13 runs,' Booten said. "It's the typical Post 126 recipe for success. We want to keep things going nicely. So far, so good."

The Legionnaires will play a Saturday doubleheader at St. Peters, Mo., with the start times at 1 and 3 p.m., then Alton plays its first home game of the season in a junior-senior doubleheader at Gordon Moore Park's Lloyd Hopkins Field against Manchester, with the start times 6 and 8 p.m. respectively. The senior team then plays a doubleheader at Maryland Heights, Mo., Wednesday night, starting at 6 p.m., then hosts Highland July 6 in a doubleheader starting at 6 p.m.

And with the Fourth of July holiday fast approaching, Booten wants to keep the momentum going.

"We want to keep things going into the Fourth," Booten said.

