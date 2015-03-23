WellSpring Resources is seeking nominations for its 2015 Mental Health Heroes award. The award recognizes individuals and organizations that have actively worked to reduce the stigma that surrounds mental health and improve the lives of people experiencing mental health conditions in Madison, Jersey, Greene, or Calhoun Counties, Illinois. To nominate someone for the Mental Health Heroes award, fill out the online nomination form at http://goo.gl/H3GJcc or contact Alexandra Cope at (618) 462-2331, ext. 2219, for a paper copy. The deadline to submit a nomination is April 10, 2015.

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Greene, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. With offices in Alton and Jerseyville WellSpring’s compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Last year, over 7,600 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring’s mental health and substance abuse services. Visit www.wellspringresources.co for more information.

Article continues after sponsor message

Senior Services, Counseling Services, Case Management Services, Mental Health Court, Family Services, Wellness and Recovery Services, psychiatric services and provider WellSpring Resources are funded by the Madison County Mental Health Board.

More like this: