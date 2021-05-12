SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that new signs will start appearing along interstate corridors, guiding motorists to charging stations for electric vehicles. The signs are part of a national effort to promote alternative fuels that will also spark economic activity in Illinois communities and follow Gov. JB Pritzker’s commitment to have 750,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2030.

“My administration is committed to making Illinois a leader in a clean energy and economic opportunity, and I’m proud to take another step toward fulfilling that mission,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “These new signs will allow electric vehicle owners to easily determine the location of the closest charging station, furthering the state’s mission to reduce air pollutants by expanding the use of low-emission vehicles.”

Nationwide, the Federal Highway Administration has designated 145,000 miles of interstate for promoting alternative fuels. In Illinois, Interstates 39, 55, 70, 74, 80, 90 and 94 were identified to take part. In the coming weeks, blue “Alternative Fuels Corridor” signs will be installed along each corridor.

Article continues after sponsor message

Additional signs will be installed later in conjunction with IDOT’s blue sign program on exit ramps, providing directional information to charging stations as well as nearby gas stations, restaurants, hotels and tourist attractions.

“Under the governor’s leadership, IDOT is working with federal, state and local partners to keep Illinois infrastructure ahead of the curve while making travel more efficient and environmentally friendly,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “These signs will not only make longer trips easier and more convenient, but also give a boost to the many towns and businesses along our interstates.”

The first signs will show electric charging locations, but additional ones in the future will point out locations for compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, hydrogen and propane fueling stations. More information on the federal effort to create alternative fuel corridors can be found here.

Last year, Gov. Pritzker released eight principles for transforming the state into a clean energy economy, including focusing on renewable energy and decarbonizing the transportation sector. In addition to his goal to greatly expand electric vehicle use, the governor is targeting 100% renewable energy in the state before 2050.

More like this: