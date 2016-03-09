St. Paddy’s Day Tavern Tour to take place on Thursday, March 17th

ALTON - Alton Main Street invites you to celebrate the Irish holiday in Downtown Alton at the St. Paddy's Day Tavern Tour. The event is first in a series of three festive holiday themed, bar-centric events that will entice you to get a group of friends together and explore places that you might not have visited before! Participants will travel to ten of Downtown Alton's familiar favorites and hot new spots, on Thursday, March 17th.



$10.00 tickets are available now at: Morrison's Irish Pub, Big Muddy Pub, Bluff City Grill, Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge, Chez Marilyn, Elijah P's, Ragin Cajun Piano Bar, Old Bakery Beer Company, The Firehouse Bar & 300 State.



On St. Patrick’s Day, participants can check in anytime after 4:00 p.m. at Bluff City Grill (102 W. 9th Street in Alton). Upon arrival, guests will select a fun accessory to complete their party attire and receive a passport that will direct them on this self-guided event. Passports will list details for the various food & beverage specials, entertainment and giveaways being offered to participants Simply drop your passport with the bartender anytime before 10pm after you have visited all of the stops you’d like to see.

Exciting prizes will be up for grabs, and one lucky leprechaun will win the grand prize – a $100 gift certificate to any of the participating establishments! Second place is a basket of booze. Participants will be placed into the drawing one time for every establishment on the passport where they’ve made any purchase of food, merchandise, alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage.

“Everyone knows that Downtown Alton is always a great time, but on these special occasions it’s Alton Main Street’s job to take the party to the next level,” said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street, “You won’t have to worry about getting pinched, because we have got your piece of “Irish flair” covered with a variety of green things to wear during your travels.”

New this year, AMS is adding a photo scavenger hunt to capture all of the great memories being made. Attendees will find the list of poses to stage on the back of their passport, and a prize will be awarded to the first person to post all of the scavenger hunt photos on social media (#AltonPubCrawls2016).

Alton’s Best Cabs will be offering free rides between participating bars during the event, as well as half-price cab rides to get attendees home safely at the end of the night; simply show your passport to the driver to redeem your discount.

Don’t forget to mark your calendars for the remaining pub crawls in the series—Cinco de Mayo on Thursday, May 5th, and an Independence Day themed event on Sunday, July 3rd. For full details, please visit the Events page of www.DowntownAlton.com.

