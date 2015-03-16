St. Patty’s Day Tavern Tour to take place on Tuesday, March 17th in Downtown Alton



ALTON- Alton Main Street invites you to celebrate the Irish holiday in Downtown Alton at their first St. Patty's Day Tavern Tour. Participants will travel to many of Alton's best bars and restaurants, including a couple of hot new spots, on Tuesday, March 17th.



$10.00 tickets are available now at all participating establishments: Big Muddy Pub, Bossanova Martini Lounge and Restaurant, Chez Marilyn, Bluff City Grill, Tony's Restaurant & Prohibition Lounge, The Old Bakery Beer Company, 300 State / Spirits Bar and Lounge, Bubby & Sissy's, Shakers, Ragin Cajun Piano Bar & Firehouse Bar.



On St. Patrick’s Day, participants can check in anytime after 4:00 p.m. at Bluff City Grill (102 W. 9th Street in Alton), where they will receive a festive piece of St. Pat’s flair and a passport that will direct them on this self-guided event. Your passport will list details for the various giveaways, entertainment and food / beverage promotions offered especially for the participants by each bar and restaurant. Simply drop your passport with the bartender anytime before 10pm after you have visited all of the stops you’d like to see.

Exciting prizes will be up for grabs, and one lucky leprechaun will win the grand prize – a pair of great seats to see the Cardinals vs. the Phillies on Monday, April 27th. Participants will be placed into the drawing one time for every establishment on the passport where they’ve made any purchase of food, merchandise, alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage. Alton’s Best Cabs will be offering half-price cab rides to everyone on the Tour, simply show your passport to the driver to redeem your discount.

For full details on this and many other exciting happenings, please visit the Events page of www.DowntownAlton.com.

