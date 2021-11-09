SEDALIA, MO. - A Sedalia, MO., Middle School student was struck by a vehicle and killed just after 3 p.m. Monday, November 8, 2021. The 11-year-old was crossing North Engineer Avenue at Saline Avenue in Sedalia.

Police issued this statement:

“Sedalia Police, Sedalia Fire, and Pettis County Ambulance District attempted life-saving measures, but the juvenile succumbed to her injuries. At this time, the name of the victim is not being released.”

Sedalia School District 100 issued this statement “It is with great sadness that we report that a Sedalia Middle School student has passed away. The entire Sedalia 200 community extends our sincere condolences to the student’s family and friends.”