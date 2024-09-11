JERSEYVILLE - The security presence at Jersey 100 schools has increased this morning following reports of social media messages concerning threats of school shootings in Missouri.

The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office announced the details of a concerning “trend” in a public service announcement released Tuesday night.

“Earlier this evening, the Jersey County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) received information from concerned parents about messages that were circulating on social media (to include Snapchat) among students in our school district,” the Sheriff’s Office announced. “The messages involved threats of school shootings at certain Missouri schools. The JCSO interviewed several students, who indicated that they began receiving those messages the day prior, September 9.”

Most of the students interviewed confirmed they had seen a list which only contained schools in Missouri - while one student claimed to have heard a rumor of a list with Illinois schools, that list was never found, confirmed, or described by any other person interviewed.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Those interviewed referred to the messages as a ‘TikTok Trend,’ meaning popular pieces of content widely shared across TikTok and other social media platforms,” the announcement continued.

“As part of our investigation, the JCSO contacted the Illinois Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center (STIC) which comprises federal and state law enforcement personnel and state and public safety partners. STIC was aware of the social media posts and, like the JCSO, had not observed any list with Illinois schools, nor had they received any threats involving Illinois schools.”

The department added that while there is seemingly no immediate threat, there will be an increased security presence at Jersey 100 schools today “out of an abundance of caution.”

“The JCSO is sharing information and coordinating with Jersey Community Unit School District 100 and the Jerseyville Police Department to ensure the appropriate response,” they concluded. “As always, we are asking students and parents to be vigilant and to immediately report any information regarding any threat to law enforcement and the school district.”

Anyone with more information about potential threats can contact the Jerseyville Police Department at (618) 498-2131 or the Jersey County Sheriff's Department at (618) 498-6881.

More like this: