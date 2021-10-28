EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville High School's standout girls tennis player Chloe Koons closed her season with a singles championship at the Edwardsville Sectional and also a first in singles in the Southwestern Conference Tennis Championships.

Koons won her first IHSA State Girls Tennis Tourney singles match 6-2, 6-1 over Mia Galassini of Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East). She lost two other state matches against top-notch competition. Koons, a junior, has another year of high school play with bright hopes for 2022.

Koons is one of the iCAN Clinic Female Athletes of the Month for Edwardsville High School.

When the Tigers hosted the Southern Illinois Duals Invitational against high-caliber teams - Quincy High School, Normal High School, and Missouri’s Columbia Rockbridge High School all three schools had elite number one singles players and Chloe Koons - performed at a high level in each match.

In the off-season and summer, Koons will likely work on her put-away shots. In a conversation at the Southern Illinois Duals Invitational, she said one part of her game she takes confidence in is her defensive skills. When observing her on the courts, it is difficult to get almost any type of shot by her.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

“Maybe sometimes I don’t finish points because I know I defend well and then I don’t attack enough," she said at the Southern Illinois Duals Invite.

“I can’t rely on my opponents to miss.”

Koons will likely try to play as many tournaments as she can to continue to improve her tennis skills in the off-season.

This past fall she was extremely excited just to play through the state series after missing that opportunity the previous year because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"Yeah, it feels good being back," Koons said in an earlier interview. "I just overall want to continue getting stronger."

More like this: