The Illinois High School Association's 39th Girls Cross Country Championship got under way Saturday with regional races throughout the state. Area teams ran in regionals at Belleville West (Class 3A), Highland and Jacksonville (Class 2A) and Effingham St. Anthony and Shelbyville (Class 1A).

Here is a look at the results of the girls regional meets Saturday:

CLASS 3A BELLEVILLE WEST REGIONAL

Edwardsville took its first steps to get to state on Saturday and dominated on the day in the Belleville West Class 3A Regional, taking five of the top 10 spots and seven of the top 15 to score 26 points in taking the team championship.

The Tigers advance to Saturday's Granite City Sectional; the top six teams, including Alton (in sixth place with 166 points) and top five individuals on non-qualifying teams moved on to the sectional.

O'Fallon (51), Quincy (89), Belleville East (91), Collinsville (196) and the Redbirds advanced to the sectional behind the Tigers; Granite City (171) and the host Maroons (212) failed to advance from the sectional. However, four Warriors did advance as individuals along with a runner from West.

Abby Korak took the individual title in a time of 17:39.63, with Abby Schrobilgen (third in 17:53.72), Melissa Spencer (fourth in 18:01.85), Emiley England (eighth in 18:31.68) and Elise Krone (10th in 18:39.46) rounding out the scoring for EHS; Jaycie Hudson (11th in 18:47.79) and Katelyn Singh (12th in 18:53.57) also ran for the Tigers on the day.

Edwardsville head cross country coach George Patrylak said he felt a few athletes and teams were looking to make a statement in the regional meet after the Tigers’ domination of the Southwestern Conference Meet. He said because of the conference meet, some of the girls from others teams went out with a stronger approach.

Patrylak said he looks forward to this week’s Granite City and he is confident his girls will qualify for state as a team if all goes well. Overall, he said it was good to get his team through the regional and now eye this weekend's sectional meet.

Alton's scoring runners all finished close together, taking places 31-34 and 36th on the day; Ainsley Redman (31st in 21:24.98), Lily Crader (32nd in 21:25.16), Jessie Markel (33rd in 21:34.89), Kellie Mans (34th in 21:37.74) and Morgan Rauscher (36th in 21:57.70) scored for the Redbirds, with Emma Vounard taking 38th in 22:15.01.

Four GCHS runners did advance to their own sectional with finishes in the top five among non-qualifying runners; they were Chessy Nikonowicz (26th in 21:00.73), Alyssa Comer (28th in 21:12.76), Claire Sykes (30th in 21:17.19) and Emily Johnson (40th in 22:26.56). The only non-Warrior to move into the sectional was the Maroons' Jennifer Arreola, who finished 29th in 21:13.67.

The Warriors' sectional will be run at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 28 at the Wilson Park course in Granite City.

CLASS 2A JACKSONVILLE REGIONAL

Jersey advanced to next Saturday's Decatur MacArthur Sectional as a team with a sixth-place finish at the Jacksonville Regional at Community Park in Jacksonville; the Panthers scored 179 points to edge out Rochester, who had 183 points, for the final team spot. Springfield won the team crown with 40 points, three points better than Chatham Glenwood (43), with Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (117), the host Crimsons (117), Springfield Southeast (147) and the Panthers all moving out of the regional. Trailing Rochester were Civic Memorial (184), Taylorville (227) and Springfield Lanphier (262).

Grace Sharich (28th in 21:20.63) led the Panthers on the day, with Hannah Tonsor (33rd in 21:33.63), Christine Wendell (36th in 21:45.01), Morgan Cook (40th in 22:12.58) and Sydney Merle (42nd in 22:13.25) all had scoring runs for Jersey; Megan Fraley (57th in 24:00.77) and Isabel Allen (58th in 24:16.64) rounded out the Panther lineup for the day.

CM had two runners reach the sectional as individuals, with Zoey Lewis finishing 16th in 19:57.39 and Ryan Allison taking 31st in 21:29.78. Springfield's Gabby Wood was the individual champion in a time of 18:14.33.

CLASS 2A HIGHLAND REGIONAL

Triad had two of the top seven spots as the Knights finished second in the team competition with 60 points, behind only Waterloo, who took the team title with 47 points. Mascoutah (67 points), the host Bulldogs (78), Carbondale (105) and East St. Louis (205) all advanced to next week's Decatur MacArthur Sectional at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur as teams; Marion took seventh with 218 points, Centralia ninth with 220 points and Herrin 10th with 221.

The Knights' Alyssa Kowalski took fourth in 19:37.12 and Maddie Keller seventh in 19:49.74. The other Triad scorers were Madi Waller (16th in 20:34.31), Alyssa Postma (17th in 20:39.99) and Sydney Hartoin (19th in 20:50.76). Samantha Kilzer was 29th in 21:22.46 and Allison Dempsey was 35th in 21:58.88.

Waterloo's Jenna Schwartz took the individual title in a course record 17:41.21.

CLASS 1A EFFINGHAM ST. ANTHONY REGIONAL

Roxana had a top 10 finish from Michaela Tarpley as the Shells finished third to advance to next week's Carlinville Sectional at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds.

Lawrenceville took the team title with 49 points, followed by Teutopolis (56), the Shells (82), the host Bulldogs (90), Dieterich (116), Newton (117) and Metro East Lutheran (186) all advancing to the sectional as a team. St. Anthony's Sarah Carr won the individual title with a 19:28.22 time.

Tarpley turned in a time of 21:07.31, followed by Jennifer Palen (12th in 22:10.15), Janelynn Wirth 17th in 22:24.23), Victoria Tarpley (20th in 22:39.12) and Delaney O'Donnell (25th in 23:22.80); Bailey Isom (26th in 23:58.20) and Jaidyn Peebles (29th in 24:15.79) also ran for the Shells on the day.

MEL was led by Olivia Badalamenti (32nd in 24:52.11), with TeAunta Neal (33rd in 24:58.31), Angela Gaustmann (37th in 25:47.55), Kate Weber (41st in 26:38.62) and Brynne Wallace (43rd in 26:48.80) rounding out the scoring; Mackenzie Jungeberg finished 44th in 30:29.47.

Marquette Catholic's Riley Vickery was the fastest runner to advance among individuals from non-qualifying teams, finishing sixth in 20:18.87 on the day; she was joined by Kennedie Koetzie, who turned in a 27:16.26, while McGivney Catholic was represented by Mira McAtee (24:19.85) and Abby Podshadley (27:05.26). East Alton-Wood River’s Meagan Wallendorf finished 45th in 25:47.29.

CLASS 1A SHELBYVILLE REGIONAL

Carrollton and Piasa Southwestern did not qualify anyone as an individual to the Carlinville Sectional, nor did the Piasa Birds advance out of the regional as a team, in the Shelbyville Regional at Dacey Trail in Shelbyville.

Southwestern finished as a team in eighth place, one spot out of the top seven (the top seven teams in Class 1A and top five individuals on non-qualifying teams advanced to the sectional); the Birds had 198 points, 30 points out of the final team qualification spot, which was taken by the host Rams with 168 points. Staunton won the team title with 52 points, with the Bulldogs' Lydia Roller taking the individual crown in 18:08.96.

Carrollton's Olivia Richey was the fastest Hawk on the day with a time of 21:26.93, while Isabelle Wolff was Southwestern's fastest runner on the day with a time of 21:42.99.

