ALTON — An area of Pearl Street in Alton will be closed to thru-traffic from Wednesday, June 19, 2024, through Tuesday, June 24, 2024, as Jayne Excavating, contractors for Ameren Illinois, conduct gas line work.

The affected section lies between Bozza Street and Joesting Avenue. Despite the closure, the City of Alton has announced that the roadway will reopen each night, with closures limited to daytime hours and excluding weekends.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes to avoid potential delays.

"Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during these restrictions/closures," the City of Alton said. "Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone."

The temporary closure is part of ongoing infrastructure improvements aimed at enhancing the city's gas line system.