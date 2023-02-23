EDWARDSVILLE – A portion of North Kansas and East Dunn streets is closed to traffic in the area where the two roads intersect after a gas line was ruptured Thursday morning, Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said.

Drivers in the area should use alternate routes to bypass the closure. About 50 homes in the area will be without gas service until Ameren is able to fix the line and restore service, Whiteford said.

An Ameren representative will contact all affected properties. The situation does not pose a danger to the public, Fire Chief Whiteford said.

Edwardsville fire crews are remaining at the scene to closely monitor the situation while repairs are ongoing. The rupture happened just before 10:30 a.m. during construction at the location.

