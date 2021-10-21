SPRINGFIELD– Relief is coming for farmers who experienced excessive moisture and flash flooding this spring and summer in 12 Illinois counties. USDA reviewed the Loss Assessment Reports and determined there were sufficient production losses to warrant a Secretarial natural disaster designation.

Secretary Tom Vilsack has issued a disaster designation for farmers in the following counties: Calhoun, Cass, Edgar, Jefferson, Jersey, McLean, Macoupin, Monroe, Morgan, Moultrie, St. Clair and Sangamon.

USDA natural disaster designations also include contiguous counties adding Brown, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clinton, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Ford, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Livingston, Logan, Macon, Madison, Marion, Mason, Menard, Montgomery, Perry, Piatt, Pike, Randolph, Schuyler, Scott, Shelby, Tazewell, Vermilion, Washington, Wayne and Woodford.

“The resiliency and health of our farming community is critical to the overall health of the Illinois economy,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “On behalf of a grateful state, I would like to thank Secretary Vilsack for issuing a natural disaster designation to the counties working to recover from this year’s floods. These USDA loans will help our farmers restore their land and resume the business operations that feed and fuel our state.”

“This year’s growing season saw multiple weather issues depending on where you were located in Illinois,” said Jerry Costello II, Illinois Department of Agriculture Director. “I want to thank Governor JB Pritzker for working with Secretary Vilsack and the USDA to ensure our farmers have the resources they need to come back after a natural disaster.”

A Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the USDA Farm Service Agency to provide emergency loans to producers recovering from natural disasters. Producers should contact their local USDA Service Center to ask questions or file a Notice of Loss.

