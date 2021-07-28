SPRINGFIELD - Due to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that Driver Services facilities, Secretary of State offices and the Illinois State Capitol Building will require all employees and customers to wear a mask beginning Monday, August 2.

White stressed that it is imperative for his facilities to remain open to serve the public to reduce the heavy customer volume caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic over the past year.

White is reminding customers that his office extended expiration dates for driver's licenses and ID cards until Jan. 1, 2022. As a result, expired documents will remain valid until Jan. 1, 2022, so customers do not need to rush into a facility.

White has greatly expanded the services and encourages people to visit the Secretary of Statte services website at www.cyberdriveillinois.com.

