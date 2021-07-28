SPRINGFIELD - Due to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that Driver Services facilities, Secretary of State offices and the Illinois State Capitol Building will require all employees and customers to wear a mask beginning Monday, August 2.

White stressed that it is imperative for his facilities to remain open to serve the public to reduce the heavy customer volume caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic over the past year.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

White is reminding customers that his office extended expiration dates for driver's licenses and ID cards until Jan. 1, 2022. As a result, expired documents will remain valid until Jan. 1, 2022, so customers do not need to rush into a facility.

White has greatly expanded the services and encourages people to visit the Secretary of Statte services website at www.cyberdriveillinois.com.

More like this:

5 days ago - Secretary of State Unveils New One-Stop Shop DMV Experience

6 days ago - Secretary of State Unveils New "One-Stop-Shop" DMV Experience

Jan 16, 2024 - Giannoulias to Illinois Drivers: Ditch the DMV Modernization, New Efficiencies Eliminate Most In-Person DMV Visits    

Apr 2, 2024 - Citizens Utility Board To Hold Free Clinic To Educate Older Adults About Their Utility Bills and How To Save

Feb 1, 2024 - Copayments And Coinsurance For Health Benefits For Immigrant Adults And Seniors Programs To Take Effect Feb. 1

Related Video:

JFK Dinner

 