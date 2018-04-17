ALTON - The Secretary of State Police were called to Gordon Moore Park early Tuesday due to a suspicious package.

Those officers have the training and equipment to determine if such packages are dangerous. Alton Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said the package was discovered early Tuesday as the park was being opened and was still under investigation as of 9:04 a.m. The Alton Fire Department joined police on the scene for safety.

Hejna said the package was suspicious due to its location and "markings" on it.

Traffic was diverted from the park until the package was deemed no longer a threat. At 9:55 a.m., the Riverbender.com news staff said nothing going on at Gordon Moore Park and it seemed open to the public.

